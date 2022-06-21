Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the upgrade of the Surveyor-General of the state to the status of Permanent Secretary, as applicable in other states.

The upgrade takes immediate effect.

Consequently, the Surveyor-General of the state, Surveyor Semiyu Abiodun Adigun has been appointed as Permanent Secretary.

Adigun, a registered Surveyor with the Surveyor Council of Nigeria (SURCON), joined the civil service of Ondo State in 1987 as a Surveyor Assistant and rose to the position of Deputy Surveyor-General.

He was appointed Surveyor-General of the state in February, 2020.

He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Surveying and Geoinformatics and Masters Degree in Information Technology.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new Permanent Secretary while charging him to use his new status to reposition the office.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 21, 2022