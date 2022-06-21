…..thanks Ile Oluji/Okeigbo APC for their overwhelming support

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Ondo South has expressed his deep and heartfelt appreciation to delegates, stakeholders and members of the party in Ile Oluji / Okeigbo over their unflinching support for him at the last primary election.

Ibrahim, while speaking at Ile-Oluji noted that prior to the APC primary, he made a promise to return and appreciate all the stakeholders across all the local government areas of Ondo South if he is given the senatorial ticket, adding that he has returned to keep a date with his promise to say thank you to all party members.

“I made a promise while canvassing for votes that I will come back and appreciate you if you give me the senatorial ticket.

“Now that I have emerged, I am here to appreciate you all for your support and for believing in my aspiration.

“My promise to the people of Ondo South has not changed. When I get to the Senate by God’s grace, I will sponsor a bill towards declaring emergency legislation on power outage in the district for almost two decades now. And once it is passed into Law, it will empower the Federal Government to provide all the necessary financial logistics without let or hindrance towards restoring electricity across Ondo South. That’s my solemn promise to you all.

“I am also passionate about the welfare of the people of this district and already, I have a strategy in place to activate massive empowerment drive for the people to benefit,” Ibrahim said.

The business mogul urged the people of his district to be more actively involved in the electioneering process and give him maximum support during the February 2023 general elections.

Mr Temidayo Akinsuroju, Chairman, Ile-Olluji/Oke Igbo LGA, thanked the senatorial candidate for returning to show gratitude.

He assured him of massive support of the people of the area at the 2023 general election.

The meeting between the Ondo South APC Senatorial candidate and All Progressives Congress member of Ileoluji/ Okeigbo took place at the palatial residence of Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Commissioner for Finance, Ondo State.