Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has assured that his administration will continue to contribute its quota to the development of the Akure Airport despite being a Federal government establishment.

The Governor also called on the federal government to look into the needs of the airport for effective operations.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Monday while playing host to officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA in his office, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Governor, who also called for the timely completion of the Akure airport terminal, assured that he would not relent in drawing the attention of the appropriate authorities to the condition of the facility.

He said the state could only assist the airport management within its limited financial means, adding that he has had repeated assurances on the timely completion of the airport terminal from the Federal government.

Earlier, the Airport Manager, Mrs Ifesinachi Ezike appealed to the Governor to help influence the quick completion of the airport Terminal Building.

The Airport Manager said Akure Airport has the capacity to scale up the GDP of the state in view of its multifaceted potentials within the Aviation Sector as both passenger and cargo airport for local and international routes

On his part,the Airspace Manager Engineer Ayodeji Ibitayo said the newly installed Instrument Landing System (ILS) equipment would need a solar power system to power it.

He said the ILS equipment acquired through the intervention of the Governor has not been in use due to lack of power supply from the national grid to the Airport.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 20, 2022.

📸 Blessed Michael