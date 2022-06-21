Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN,has appealed to the international community to help Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the country must now accept that it is dealing with terrorism, adding that the June 5th attack in Owo was perpetrated by terrorists.

The Governor spoke on Monday while receiving members of Council of the All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan who came on a condolence visit to the Governor. The team was led by chairman of Council, Dr. Onnuola Adewunmi.

He said:”We have terrorists in Nigeria. We need the world to assist Nigeria. If Nigeria doesn’t want it, Ondo State wants it. They still attacked somewhere in Ogun State recently. There are terrorists lurking in our forests.”

Governor Akeredolu, who also disclosed that the time is ripe for the people to be trained on basic civil-defense, reiterated that the people must be prepared.

The Governor harped on the need for Churches to install CCTV as part of the security measures to prevent reoccurrence of the Owo terror attack.

Arakunrin Akeredolu thanked members of his Church for deeming it fit to pay the state a condolence visit all the way from Ibadan.

“I belong to a church that I am very proud of. And that church deemed it fit at this time in our state to pay a condolence visit. I thank you”, the Governor said.

Earlier, the chairman of Council, Dr. Onnuola Adewunmi, who commiserated with the Governor and the poeple of the state in general over the Owo massacre, assured that the church would intensify prayers for the state.

“Sir, you could trust that your church has always been praying for you. You could trust that your church has always supported you in prayers on numerous occasions. This one really overwhelmed us, that such a heinous crime could be committed in our land”, he added.

He prayed for improved security in the country and restoration of the lost values in the land.

The team also presented a token for the victims of the Owo terror attack and prayed against such calamity in the state.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

📸 Olawale Abolade