Press Statement

The statement supposedly made by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in respect of the remarks made by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the funeral mass for the slain victims of Owo terror attack did not come as a surprise to the Ondo State Government.

The assertion credited to the opposition shows its lack of empathy and respect for humanity. It is an unnecessary gloat that greatly offends the collective psyche of the people of the state.

The PDP, which obviously doesn’t know the limits of politics, is attempting to reap political capital at the expense of human lives. It is politics taken too far.

Since the unfortunate incident of Owo attack, the people of the state and across the country have collectively mourned the departed while praying for the injured to heal fast.

It is very sad that the PDP, in its characteristic manner, has shown that it places politics above human lives. At this time when the state is still struggling with the pains of the heinous attack, the opposition party has found it convenient to scoop political gains from the excruciating pains inflicted on humanity by the incident.

As we speak, the tombs of the deceased are even yet to dry, but the PDP couldn’t wait to dance on their graves. This infantile and inhumane brand of politics depicts what the party stands for.

For the records, let it be known that Governor Akeredolu’s remark at the burial mass for the slain victims of Owo attack last Friday was a sober reflection of the overwhelming security situation in the country. It was a projection of the helpless situation the sub-nationals have found themselves under the government at the centre in a federation.

The Governor’s remark was targeted at the need for the country to retrace its steps and adopt true federalism which encourages state police. This was a call that had been made even since the era of the PDP-led administration at the centre.

It is also a general knowledge that what has come to stay as terrorism in Nigeria today started under the PDP administration. The PDP in Ondo State must have forgotten that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

Nevertheless, we are not prepared to join issues with the PDP over this matter. The lives of the slain victims are too important to us to trivialise in the public space. Besides, government is pre-occupied with deepening efforts at ensuring that those receiving medical care at the various hospitals are well catered for.

As the Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Bishop Jude Arogundade alluded, Governor Akeredolu’s determination to secure the lives and property of his people can not be questioned. He has shown unbridled commitment to security with courage and sincerity.

It is unfortunate that the PDP would refer to the issue of workers’ salary as a way of portraying failure in government. Indeed, selective amnesia is the hallmark of a bad political culture.

The same opposition party who left government with an unpaid seven months salaries is now mourning more than the bereaved. In actual fact, the PDP bled the state dry with an unparalleled impunity. We can only sympathise with them as they are now being haunted by the ghost of their terrible past.

It is not only uncanny but also uncharitable for the PDP, whose legacy of unpaid seven months salaries contributed immensely to the excruciating economic challenges in the state, to raise issues on workers’ salaries.

The misplaced allusion to the Governor’s statement at the funeral mass as well as the weak nexus between same and the issue of workers’ salaries expose the PDP as a lazy party without direction.

We will not prevent the PDP from sliding into this path of perfidy, but we shall not forget to warn against playing politics with the precious lives of the people of the state, and dishonouring the memories of the innocent compatriots who fell to the bullets of terrorists.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 20, 2022.