It was a culturally rich reception that Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the Araba of Ikale was welcomed to at the palace of the Amapetu of Mahin, His Imperial Majesty , Oba Williams Olusegun Akinyomi.

The Ondo South All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, was at the palace of the revered royal father in continuation of his thank you tour of major communities of Ondo South.

On his arrival with his entourage to Amapetu’s palace, the billionaire business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, was first and foremost saluted with the ever green Ilaje anthem “Erubale lu gbegi Akoko…”

This was followed by the theatrical Biripo dance presented by Ilaje cultural troop of Mahin extraction. The troop danced so enthusiastically to the no less rhythmic Biripo beat and flow.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinyomi said he appreciated Barr Jimoh Ibrahim for the visit as it reflects the high level of his sense of gratitude. He noted that Ibrahim has not behaved like the everyday Nigerian politician who will touch some places and will abandon others, adding that with his all round visit, he is creating a warmth and a sense of belonging by connecting with the local government areas from where a good number of the delegates ‘ votes had come for him during the primary election of APC.

Oba Akinyomi assured Ibrahim that all Mahin Kingdom are behind him on his Senatorial bid.

The monarch also prayed for Barr Ibrahim noting that his senatorial ambition would be a sweet smelling success for him come the 2023 General election.

The royal father also urged Ibrahim not to renege on all his promises when elected in the 2023 election as the senator to represent Ondo South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

The monarch said: “Campaign has not started, so I don’t want to say much, but I can only pray for you that you will succeed in your senatorial ambition.

“We have myriads of problems here, but we will urge you not to forget your promises when you are eventually elected in the 2023 election.” He added that he has no doubt about Jimoh Ibrahim character, stressing that his achievement and stride in the business world was achieved by a dint of hard work, business shrewdness, mental alertness and acceptable identity branding.

In his reaction, the billionaire business mogul and philanthropist Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR said he was at the palace to thank the traditional ruler for his support for him while canvassing for votes from delegates ahead of the party’s primary.

Ibrahim reiterated that he is gunning for the Senate to ensure the senatorial district is reconnected to the national grid having been in total darkness for almost 20 years.

The founder of The University of Fortune, Igbotako assured the constituents that they will benefit immensely from the dividends of democracy that his position as the Senator representing Ondo South will attract to the entire district.

He also promised that he will commence a project in Mahin Kingdom, saying that he wont wait to become a senator before he can impact on the people.

He noted that in months ahead, campaign strategy will be rolled out that will draw attention to his manifestos and the commendable road map of development he has for Ondo South Senatorial District.