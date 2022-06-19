… thanks APC leaders and delegates for their votes.

Ondo South All Progressives Congress Senatorial Candidate and billionaire business mogul, Barr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has visited APC members in Okitipupa on a thank you tour.

Barr. Ibrahim who met with members of the All Progressives Congress Okitipupa at the party Secretariat along Broad Street , Okitipupa said the purpose of the visit is to return after the shadow poll with a lorry load of gratitude for their huge support for his Senatorial aspiration, noting that the Okitipupa Delegates have proven supportive and dependable.

He said after his emergence as the APC Senatorial Candidate, he reached out to all the other contestants, adding that they are all on the same page as members and stakeholders of an indivisible APC. ” Let me state categorically that there is no division within the ranks of APC in Ondo South. I have spoken with my aspirant colleagues and we are all on the same page and quite a good number have also congratulated me.

” Members of our party are the ones we need to appeal to not to keep grudges now that the primaries are over because if I dont have issue with any of the constestants, I see no reason why anyone of you should have any issue with anybody on the basis of your support either for me or for any of the other contestants.

” The time has come now for all of us to close ranks and unite for the success of APC in the coming election because if our party loses in any of the elective position, God forbid, we stand to gain nothing. Our victory is sweet when we all get actively committed in the electioneering process ; it is then we all can see the victory as a collective effort that its gains too will be collectively enjoyed, ” Jimoh Ibrahim stressed.

He assured the APC members of quality representation at the Senate while noting that as their Senator, he will move a motion for the declaration of emergency on the power outage in Ondo South, noting that Federal Government will be under obligation to weigh in on the outage challenge in Ondo South if it follows legislative due process.

He equally assured the people that he will concentrate on empowerment that is substantial which will go round the senatorial district.

While responding, Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, Hon. Igbekele Akinrinwa advised party members not to be mislead by the opposition, noting that some members had already started to hobnob with the opposition because their principal lost out. He said APC demands total loyalty of members as a house divided against itself cannot stand.

APC Chairman, Okitipupa, Mr. Bode Ikulala thanked Barr Jimoh Ibrahim for the thank you visit and promised him that Okitipupa will deliver huge votes for him during the 2023 election.

Among the stakeholders at the meeting were Hon. Igbekele Akinrinwa, Chairman Okitipupa LGA, Bode Ikulala, APC party Chairman , Okitipupa, Sehindemi Aduwo, Member Ondo State Exco APC, Hon Tunji Adebiyi, Member, Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Olayeye Ayeniyi, former Chairman, Okitipupa Local Govt Council, Hon Gbenga Osedele, former Vice Chairman, APC Okitipupa and others.