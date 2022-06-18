The standard bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo South Senatorial District, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has visited members of the party in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state appreciating them for the confidence reposed in him which he expressed during the party’s senatorial primary.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR

Addressing the leadership, members and all stakeholders of the party at the Town Hall at Igbokoda, Ibrahim appreciated them for believing in his senatorial aspiration and voting for him during the party’s primary in Ondo South.

The Araba of Ikale commended the delegates, disclosing that he got 50 percent delegates vote from Ilaje, which he described as commendable.

Speaking on his campaign strategy for the 2023 general elections, Ibrahim told the party members that the campaign structure of the 2023 general elections would be collectively done by all members irrespective of their status.

He said: “I want to appreciate all our party leaders, all members of our great party, APC, and all stakeholders for your support for me during the senatorial primary of our party.

“I thank you for believing in me and my aspirations which made you vote for me at the primary.

“Let me reveal to you that I got 50 percent votes of delegates from Ilaje. This is really commendable.

“As we scaled the party’s primary’s huddle, I want to inform you that we are going to do the campaign for the general elections together.

“All our members across all the units would be involved. This would afford us the opportunity of getting to the grassroots. I mean all the communities in Ondo South senatorial district.

“We are also going to replicate this same strategy during the presidential election campaign.

“I want to implore you all to work in unity for the success of our party in the 2023 general elections so that we can win all the elective positions.”

Speaking on behalf of all party members, the leader, Chief Olorunnimbe Tawose congratulated Jimoh Ibrahim, describing him as the best among all the aspirants who showed interest in the party’s ticket, which he said led to his emergence as the party’s candidate.

He said with the giant stride of Ibrahim in Ondo South, he has no doubt in his mind that the billionaire business mogul is the Senator in waiting from Ondo South Senatorial District.