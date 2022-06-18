…as Olowo Calls for True Federalism

As the remains of victims at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo are being laid to rest, the National Executive Council of Oyemekun Grammar School Akure, Alumni Association, OGSA, led by Its National President, Dr. Niyi Ijogun paid a visit to Olowo of Owo kingdom, HRM, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye at his Palace in Owo to commiserate with him.

Dr. Ijogun, while condoling with the monarch described the incident as dastardly and calous. He said this is a provocative attack and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book

He commended the people of Owo for their gallantry act, at not allowing the dare devils to destabilise the peace that transcends in the town. He said Owo people are gallant at wars and never at any time being coward. He also appreciated the roles of Oba Ajibade Ogunoye at ensuring calmness in the ancient town.

While commiserating with the monarch, the families of the dead and the injured and the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, he said the loss was not only to the people of Owo, but to the Yoruba nation at large.

Oba Ogunoye in his remarks expressed his appreciation to the National Executive Council of his Alma-Mata, Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, for their giant strides poised towards the development of the school, and applauded the proactive and focused spirit of the National President at ensuring our “Only School” remain among the frontline Secondary Schools in the country.

He commended the team for their show of love and concern towards the good people of Owo. He said, though, the sad occurrence happened in Owo, but the whole Yoruba nation has been challenged with this act.

The monarch said if not for divine intervention, the event would have destabilized the peaceful co-existence of residents in the community. He also expressed his displeasure at the happenings, and called for true Federalism. He urged the Federal Government to allow creation of state police for more effective and efficient security system at the local level.

