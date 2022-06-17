…thanks APC stakeholders for their support

The Ondo South All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate and Billionaire business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has returned to Odigbo Local Government to appreciate members and leaders of APC in the area for supporting him with their votes during the Ondo South APC Primaries.

The technocrat as a politician said prior to the APC primaries, he made a promise that after the shadow poll, he would return to salute the party men and women who believed in his aspiration and who by their votes made his emergence possible.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR

He noted that his promise to the people of Ondo South has not changed, stressing that he is passionate about empowerment of the people of his district and he already has a strategy in place to activate massive empowerment drive that will put a smile on people’s face.

On power outage which has become an embarrassing albatross in the district, Ibrahim said he has given his word that when he goes to the Senate he will put all legislative process in motion to ensure the appropriate steps are taken to bring back light to Ondo South.

The Araba of Ikale, however charged party Members and leaders in Odigbo to become more actively involved in the electioneering process, stressing that their voting performance at the General election should be more encouraging than the votes cast during the shadow poll.

He noted that he was grateful to both party men and women of the local government and he will look forward to more huge vote harvest from Odigbo during the 2023 General election not just for him as APC Senate Candidate but also for all APC candidates gunning for one elective office or the other.

In his reaction, Hon. Tunji Fabiyi, Member House of Assembly thanked Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim for returning to show gratitude. He assured him of massive votes of the people of Odigbo, adding that Barr Ibrahim’s generosity is trending across Ondo South and beyond, promising him that the voters from Odigbo whose vote strength is numerically impressive will dazzle the APC Senatorial candidate with overwhelming vote harvests.