Steve Ovirih.

All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate Ondo South, billionaire business mogul and Araba of Ikale, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has described traditional festivals as a veritable process through which cultural awareness is created , noting that no man is complete in the absence of his or her culture.

The scholarly entrepreneur and Havard trained tax expert gave this indication at Ode Erinje in the course of his visit to the Regent of Erinje Kingdom, HRH Emmanuel Ipinsanmi.

Barr. Ibrahim who had earlier in the day visited Irele to thank APC Members and stakeholders over their support for him during the senatorial primary, told Erinje Regent that he had come to felicitate him on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s Ere festival, one of the significant traditional festivity in Erije kingdom. ” I heard that Kabiesi is celebrating Ere festival and that is why l am here today to identify with the good people of Erinje on this rich and culturally significant festival.

“I must confess that as the Regent of this great kingdom , you are doing well and your reign has recorded peace . There is no doubt about the fact that Erinje is one of the most important places we have in Ikale land so, I am happy to be here and I congratulate you and all the sons and daughters of the land as Ere is celebrated,” Barr Ibrahim said.

While responding, the Regent of Erinje, HRH Emmanuel Ipinsanmi first and foremost congratulated Barr Ibrahim over his success at the Ondo South APC Senatorial primary, saying it is a very positive development indeed.

The Regent said Ibrahim is a true son of Ikale land whose giant strides gladdens the heart and triggers the ears with sounds of excitement.

” You are a true son of Ikale who is making the district happy with your positive stride. I am also happy because anytime I call your number, you always pick. You don’t belong in the class of bourgeoise who chose what number to ignore and what number to pick; you run an open door policy and you are free with both the elite and the plebeians alike . Your sense of generosity is second to none and for people like you, the sky is not just the limit. but the starting point, ” His Royal Highness, Emmanuel Ipinsanmi emphasised.

He added that every good loving Ondo South person is impressed by the great work Ibrahim is doing at the University of Fortune Igbotako.

On the Ondo South Senatorial election coming in 2023, the Erinje Regent assured Ibrahim of good success in his political aspiration.