The All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial candidate for Ondo South and billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has begun to tour all the constituencies in the senatorial district, appreciating the party leadership and members for supporting his aspiration to represent Ondo South at the Senate during the party’s primary.

This is in fulfillment of his promise while soliciting for their support before the party’s primary.

Ibrahim visited APC party leaders and delegates in Irele local government area of the state for what he described as the ‘historic role’ they played in his emergence as the party’s standard bearer.

He said: “It is pertinent that I come back to express my appreciation to you for the pivotal role you played in my coming out victorious in the party’s senatorial primary.

“Your support for me and confidence you reposed in me made you to decide to elect me as our party’s candidate in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

“I must declare here today that if you had not supported and believed in me, I couldn’t have emerged as the standard bearer of our great party, APC.

“You will recall that I promised to come back and show my appreciation to you if you elected me the candidate of our party during the primary.

“I am here today to say that immensely for your great support for me before, during and after our party’s primary.

“I want to assure that I will give you robust and quality representation if you elect me once again as your senator in the general elections.

“You will all, to the least person in Ondo South Senatorial District, enjoy the true dividends of democracy like never before.

“I am making another promise today that I will return here to show my appreciation to you after the election if you elect me your senator.”

Jimoh Ibrahim won the APC’s ticket for Ondo South Senatorial District with 190 votes.