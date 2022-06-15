•As Council Of Obas Hails Gov Akeredolu Strides On Amotekun

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Wednesday received the traditional rulers in the state on a condolence visit over the Owo Terror Attack.

Governor Akeredolu received the monarchs in his office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

They were led by the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas and Deji of Akure kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

The Governor, while appreciating the condolence visit, charged the monarchs to make the forests around them safe.

Governor Akeredolu urged the traditional rulers to join hands with the government to fight crimes and criminals who have invaded the state’s forests.

He advised the monarchs to gather their hunters and rid the forests around them of criminals.

“I want to appreciate you. I read your visit to your brother, the Olowo of Owo. I thank you for the visit to Owo. If one has visited the church, one will weep. Those who came have one singular purpose. To kill and to maim.

“No doubt, we have never witnessed such horrendous thing in the Southwest before. We have come to Nigeria in peace but they are bringing war to us. We are facing Fulani herdsmen which are destroying our Farms. We also have boko haram who also involve in banditry and kill. And now what they called ISWAP. We will beef up our security.

“This is something so horrible. And it is not something that should be treated with kid gloves. We are for Nigeria. We are for restructuring, we are for state police. These Marauders, we are going to pursue them. We need your help. We need your assistance. Make the forest around you safe.” The Governor said.

Earlier, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi described the attack as horrific, adding that it was a terrible situation that the monarchs couldn’t comprehend.

“What happened in Owo more than a week ago now, was a horrifying and terrible situation that we Obas’ couldn’t comprehend. Because anything that happens to one of us , happens to all of us.

“We are here to appreciate you sir. We are here to say if not because of Amotekun the state would have been more terrified. It is because of your initiative and outspokenness.

“We met and we said we can not continue like this. We know your efforts, despite the financial constraints, you are still recruiting more Amotekun. You take security as a priority in the state. We appreciate you. And we pray that future occurrence will never happen.” The Deji of Akure said

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 15, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade