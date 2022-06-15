•Joins Tinubu, 13 Other APC Governors For Party’s Mega Rally

Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Tuesday urged the people of Ekiti State to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji to continue to align with the government at the centre.

The Governor joined the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and 13 other Governors on the platform of the APC including the Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to campaign for Oyebanji at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti.

Governor Akeredolu further enjoined the people of Ekiti State to rally support for Oyebanji and the APC ahead of the Saturday, June 18, governorship election in the state.

At the Campaign were the Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Borno, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Jigawa, Plateau and Gombe States.

Governor Akeredolu explained that Ekiti State could not afford to be left out in the renewed dispensation to have APC at the centre of governance in Nigeria beyond the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He assured the people of Ekiti State of a better deal if Oyebanji is elected as the next Governor.

The Governor charged the people to return the party to power to continue the good work of the outgoing government of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 14, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade & Blessed Michael