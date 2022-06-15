The Irele Local Government Council led by Hon. (Barr.) Olusegun Ajimotokin today hosted Ikale Central Organisation (ICU) meeting, 2022 edition.

Hon. Ajimotokin in his remarks thanked the leadership of the organisation led by Barr. Ehinmosan Bayo, the Ikale Obas for counting Irele Local Government worthy to host the highly important organisation in the Ikale Kingdom to discuss accelerated development and progress of Ikale land.

Honourable Ajimotokin tasked the traditional rulers and stakeholders to be security conscious and vigilant most especially within our boundaries.

According to Hon. Ajimotokin, internal security issues have posed a severe threat to the security architecture of our various kingdoms.

Speaking further, the honourable chairman lamented the level of insecurity in Irele Local Government adding that joint efforts are imperative to proffer a lifetime panacea.

He charged all stakeholders to intensify effort assiduously for the solidification of security apparatus in our various communities.

In the same vein, the Chairman of Ikale Central Organisation, Mr Bayo Ehinmosan Esq in his speech cited Solidification of Unity in Ikale land, Security of Ikale Land and travails of Ikales in Ore as major areas that need urgent attention in Ikale land and urged the Chairmen of Irele and Okitipupa Local Government, Ikale Royal Fathers and all stakeholders to jointly handled and defend Ikale cause stoutly.

Reacting, the Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, Hon. Akinrinwa Igbekele in his stance said it is high time to jointly battle our challenges in various communities stressing that cultism, robbery and rape are major menaces bedevilling our Local Governments.

Hon. Akinrinwa tasked the Royal fathers to assist the local government authority most especially in providing necessary security information to the government for the safety of life and property of the people.

The Chairman, Council of Obas in Okitipupa Local Government, His Royal Majesty, Oba Obatuga, the Jegun of Idepe Kingdom who led other Ikale Obas to the meeting enjoined sons and daughters of Ikale across the globe to assist in providing support to the government, the traditional institutions and Ikale Central Organisation in fighting crimes and criminality in our various communities.

He called for unity among Ikale People adding that only in unison our challenges could be addressed noting that stakeholders must speak with one voice if we must move forward.

The immediate past Chairman of Okitipupa Council of Oba, His Royal Majesty, Oba Bajowa, the Rebuja of Osoro Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oba Thomas Oluwole Adebayo, the Ahaba of Ajagba, His Royal Highness Oba Olorunsola Akinyelure, His Royal Highness, Oba Festus Olumoyegan, the Oniju of Iju-Odo Kingdom, the Odogbo of Omi, High Chief Olanrewaju Ayeromara, the Regent of Ode Irele and his Ayeka Counterparts, Princess Oluyemi Bajowa Esq all spoke in an addendum and called for inclusion in addressing our challenges.

Hon. Ajimotokin, the host Local Government Chairman in his closing remarks congratulate Ikale Central Organisation and Ikale Royal Fathers on the success of the ICU meeting, the 2022 edition and posited that it is high time we rise and address our challenges calling for the unwavering support of concerned stakeholders.

Signed:

Victor Adedeji,

Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman,

Irele Local Government.

June 14, 2022.