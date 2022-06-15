•Your Coming Is A Balm On Our Wound

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Tuesday received a high-powered delegation of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The delegation, which included the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and the National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Muhammed Argungu, were received at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure.

Governor Akeredolu was joined by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and members of the state executive council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu to receive the visitors.

The APC National Chairman commiserated with Governor Akeredolu and the people of the state, while describing the June 5th attack in Owo as a heavy loss.

He said:”We are here essentially to condole with you personally and condole with the good people of Ondo state on the heavy loss that occurred on the 5th of June in Owo where worshipers died in the hands of ungodly people.

“We would have been here early but for the pressure of the National Convention. As believers, our faith teaches us that nothing happens without God’s knowledge. God knows why it happened. He giveth and taketh. We have no words to soothe the heart of those mourning. All we have to say is that we join you in this moment of mourning.”

Governor Akeredolu thanked the APC delegation for the condolence visit. He described their coming as a balm on the state’s wound.

The Governor, who said he believes in One Nigeria, stressed that the Southwest has been sustaining the peace and unity of the country.

“Sir, what we witnessed here on the 5th of June is indescribable. Like the chairman has rightly observed, it has never happened before in the Southwest. They principally came to kill and maim. Today, 40 have died and we have over 60 in the hospital to take care of. It is so painful.

“We believe in one Nigeria and we are the ones sustaining the unity. This trilogy, we are facing a lot of terror from Fulani herdsmen who are destroying our farms, Boko haram has followed with terrorism. And now you came up with ISWAP , it is trilogy. This country needs to do something about it. We need peace.

“Your coming is a balm on our wound. We lost so many children. Let us find peace in our country. There is palpable fear everywhere.” Governor Akeredolu said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 14, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade