The women wing of Okitipupa Local Government Staff have visited Barr Jimoh Ibrahim at his University of Fortune office to congratulate him over his success at the just concluded primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, emerged as the winner of the Ondo South APC Senatorial Primaries with 190 votes.

The leader of the visiting team, Erelu Omololu Ajayi said they have come to appreciate Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim for his philanthropy , noting that it was only the Senatorial Candidate of APC that came to the rescue of the local government with the offer of ten million naira assistance when the council was touched by hoodlums during the Endsars protest.

Erelu Ajayi said she and her colleagues are pledging their support for the Senatorial ambition of the Araba of Ikale , adding that with his quality representation in the Senate, the lot of Ondo South is positively assured.

In his response , the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR acknowledged the visit of the Staff of Okitipupa Local Government. He said he is impressed that the have deemed it fit to come and appreciate the little gesture of assistance he extended to the council during the Endsars protest in which the Headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government was burnt.

Ibrahim noted that their votes count , advising them to vote right during the 2023 general election.