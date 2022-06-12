General Olu Bajowa (retd) the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land, has commended his wife, Princess Oluyemi Bajowa, for her performances as the Regent of Ayeka Kingdom.

Celebrating with his wife on her third anniversary as the Regent of Ayeka Kingdom, the Ojagbulegun from The Source said his wife’s giant strides in the kingdom would remain indelible.

In a congratulatory letter he personally signed and addressed to the Regent, the retired general said: Just three years ago, like yesterday, history was made when you mounted the revered throne of your forefathers as The Regent of Ayeka Kingdom, on June 12 2019, the Democracy Day of Nigeria.

“The giant strides you have made thus far, will leave an indelible footprint in Ayeka Kingdom.

“As the count down of your sojourn has begun, I pray that Almighty God in His infinite mercy will continue to guide you through the transition period and grant you the wisdom and grace to end the race with glory and honour.

“I look forward with enthusiasm to welcome you back to my embrace in Osooro Kingdom, after your meritorious service to The Ayeka community.”