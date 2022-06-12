Nigerians have been called upon to reflect on the impacts of June 12, 1993 presidential election on the entrenchment of democracy in the nation’s political system.

Bamidele Omosehin, a business magnate, made the call while speaking on the nation’s June12 Democracy Day.

He noted that the decision of the electorate across the country to vote for the candidate, who they believed in then could save the nation from the existing socio-economic and political challenges lead to the agitations that followed the annulment of the election results.

Omosehin, therefore, called on the electorate to ensure they vote aright, charging them to vote for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections, who he said was the only candidate who could save the nation from its current socio-economic and political challenges.

He noted that Tinubu has several empirical evidences to prove that he could rescue the nation’s ship from hitting the rock at the nick of time, calling on the electorate to vote for him as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“I will like to implore Nigerians to reflect on the gains of June 12, 1993 and what actually led to the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to declare the date as the nation’s Democracy Day.

“The electorate back then decided to vote en masse for Chief M.K.O. Abiola who they believed could save the nation from its plethora of challenges.

“It is pertinent now for Nigerians in possession of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to vote for the candidate we are all sure is capable of saving the nation’s from the current socio-economic and political quagmire.

“It is glaring and with massive empirical evidences, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best candidate that can deliver the nation from the present economic challenge.

“I want call on all Nigerians who have the love of the nation at heart to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, in the 2023 general elections.

“It is significant to remember all the past heroes of June 12, particularly those who paid the supreme price, from Chief M.K.O. Abiola to the least Nigerian, who died for the national course by insisting on return to democratic government.”