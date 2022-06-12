•We Will Strengthen Amotekun To Tackle Insecurity In Southwest- Gov Oyetola

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Sunday received his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Governor Oyetola was in Akure to commiserate with Governor Akeredolu over the last Sunday terror attack on Owo.

Governor Akeredolu, while thanking the Osun State Governor for his visit, acknowledged his several calls since the incident occurred.

He said the last Sunday attack was better imagined.

“When one looks at the pool of blood and the damage to the church and listens to the accounts from the priest and those who were in the church that day, one would conclude that these terrorists came to kill and maim.

“Our security architecture, we have to do something about it. What we are talking about now is the issue of state police. Restructuring is what we should be discussing. A police command in Abuja can not ensure the security of the country.

“We face so many dire situations in this country and it is time for us to sit up. Not the time for us to jump into conclusion. We are the ones that will have to protect our people.

“Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Fayemi has assured that the Amotekun in Ekiti will join hands with the ones in Ondo. Also, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised to deploy some of the Amotekun vehicles in his state to Ondo state to help us track these criminals.

“We must pursue this cooperation in the Southwest. If there is an attack on any of us, we must mobilize Amotekun in other Southwest states and go.

“The DAWN commission’s committee on Security will have to start working now. It is a challenge, an attack on one is an attack on all. We believe our forest is invaded. We believe there will be an end to this terrorism. Terrorism of the highest order is what we are facing now in this country. Losing 40 people in a day is devastating.” He said.

Earlier, Governor Oyetola said there is need to interrogate the security architecture in the region, adding that insecurity will not be allowed to fester in the Southwest.

“On behalf of the people of Osun state, I want to express our condolences. May God give the family of the victims the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We have done so much in our zone in terms of cooperation on security especially on Amotekun. Amotekun is doing well in the southwest, particularly the Ondo amotekun has been very active. We need to intensify efforts in ensuring that amotekun is strengthened. He said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 12, 2022.

📸 Blessed Michael