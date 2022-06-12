ADA OWERE CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION

PUBLIC STATEMENT

The attention of the Ada Owere Campaign Organization has been drawn to news circulating on social media spaces suggesting that Her Excellency Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Ada Owere 1 and the First Lady of Ondo State has withdrawn from the Imo East Senatorial race.

I wish to state for the avoidance of doubts that the news is fake, inaccurate and a design by mischief makers to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

The good people of Imo State particularly those from Owerri Zone who Ada Owere is poised to represent in the National Assembly are hereby advised to discountenance rumors suggesting the withdrawal of our worthy daughter from the race.

I seize this medium therefore to restate the commitment of Ada Owere to change the narratives and the sad experiences of the good people of Owerri Zone by introducing people oriented representation, human and community development when elected into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ada Owere has not withdrawn from the race but retreated from the kangaroo primary election which has been variously described by observers as a sham, a travesty, a mockery and miscarriage of every criteria that guarantee credible electoral process.

I invite all and sundry to please be assured that the Emeabiam-born woman of uncommon courage and exceptional pedigree is currently re-strategizing to return.

Pastor Iyke Onuoha

Director General

Ada Owere Campaign Organization.