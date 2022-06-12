In commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour, the Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has called on indigenes of the sunshine state to act as whistleblowers when they notice any child in a compromised situation and immediately report to the appropriate authorities.

The wife of the Governor in her statement to mark the day noted that Ondo State had enacted laws which protect vulnerable children in the state by prohibiting child labour.

She said: “We have a moral obligation to report to the appropriate authorities any individual or group who exploits vulnerable children for labour. We have laws prohibiting it.

“Ondo state passed the VAPP bill into law on July 14, 2021. Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law, which amongst other things, protects children from all forms of abuse, including the use of children for cheap labour, denying them the opportunity to realize their future aspirations.

She stressed that the Ondo State has a zero-tolerance for child exploitation and ensures that the protection of children is a priority and called for collaborative efforts to eliminate child labour globally.

According to statistics by the International Labour Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), one in four Nigerian children is involved in child labour which is estimated at 12 million to 15 million children.

“Child labour is an endemic worldwide challenge. Unfortunately, despite legislative restrictions, child labour is a major concern in many African countries, including Nigeria. Eradication is a must for achieving sustainable growth,” Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

The ILO and UNICEF statistics have further estimated that 92 million African children aged 5-17 years are involved in Child Labour and a 2020 worldwide estimate states that 1 in 10 children aged 5 and over were involved in child labour equating to an estimated 160 million children, or 63 million girls and 97 million boys.

The wife of Governor highlighted the interference of child labour with education. She stated that in most instances, it makes learning a lesser priority which in turn creates ripple effects that can last a lifetime.

“Child labour violates every child’s right to be a child and to grow up free of exploitation, abuse, and violence.

“It also jeopardizes children’s education and limits their future opportunities, deepening poverty cycles.

“Because they lack a proper education, they will remain unskilled labourers into adulthood, making it nearly impossible for them to break free from the cycle of poverty,” she said.

World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12th. The theme of the 2022 celebrations is: “Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour”.

It aims to bring attention to the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts required to eliminate it.

World Day Against Child Labour brings together governments, employers and workers organizations, civil societies, and millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child labourers and proffer solutions on how to help them.

Signed:

Oluwatobi O Fademi

Senior Special Assistant on Media

12th June 2022.