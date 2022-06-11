Irele born PDP Strongman and former member of the Red Chamber who represented Ondo South in The National Assembly, Senator Yele Omogunwa has added his voice to salute the overwhelming philanthropy of the recently elected APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South in the forthcoming 2023 General election, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR.

Yele Omogunwa on his verified social media handle had posted a testimony which reads: ” this man, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim had once given me one million naira when naira was really valuable money and Ibrahim gave me this money way back to support one of my political adventures.”

Yele Omogunwa noted that though he and Ibrahim belong to different political parties, it doesn’t stop him from saluting Ibrahim’s streak of generosity which cuts across political divide.

Senator Omogunwa is now in PDP and he is a strong stakeholder of the party in Irele, nay Ondo South Senatorial District.