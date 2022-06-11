This expresses my sincere congratulations to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his recent emergence as the Presidential Candidate of our great party.

Your track record of achievements in human and societal development accounted for the massive goodwill and support extended to you by all Nigerians.

Your successful eight (8) years tenure as Governor of Lagos State prove that Nigeria will experience transformational leadership under your watch when elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Relatedly, I urge all other presidential aspirants to rally round you in the efforts to unite our great party for victory at the general election.

I am confident that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu demonstrates exceptional qualities to manage our diversity for the promotion of peace, justice for all and progress.

In the interim, please accept the assurances of my highest regards and best wishes always.

Her Excellency

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

(Ada Owere 1)

Imo East Senatorial Aspirant and First Lady of Ondo State