Press Statement

The Ondo State Government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebration earlier slated for Sunday 12th June, 2022.

This is consequent upon the terror attack on

innocent worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Sunday 5th June, 2022.

The cancelation is to enable the entire people of Ondo State mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.

Recall that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half -mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the terror attack.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 11, 2022.