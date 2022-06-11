Owo Terror Attack: Ondo Govt Cancels Commemoration Of 2022 June 12 Celebration
ondoevents, 5 hours ago 0 1 min read
Press Statement
The Ondo State Government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebration earlier slated for Sunday 12th June, 2022.
This is consequent upon the terror attack on
innocent worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Sunday 5th June, 2022.
The cancelation is to enable the entire people of Ondo State mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.
Recall that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half -mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the terror attack.
Signed:
Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
June 11, 2022.
Leave a Reply