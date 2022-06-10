Former Member of the House of Reps, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, Human Rights Lawyer, Mr Femi Falani (SAN) and Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Helen Ogunwumiju are among dignitaries that will honour the maiden edition of the Law Week organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ondo Branch.

The three-day event is set to kick off on Sunday, 26th of June to Wednesday 29th of June 2022 at Alpha Presidential Hall, Sabo Yaba, Ondo Town, Ondo State.

Themed, “Insecurity And Corruption As A Challenge To Nigeria’s Democracy: The Role Of Law In Securing The Nation ”, the 2022 annual Law Week will explore the need for deliberate action in utilizing our democracy and the law to mitigate against corruption in Nigeria.

This veritable initiative is also aimed at shaping the future that Nigerians desire, and as well serve as a tactic warning against the consequences of inaction in the face of ills plaguing Nigeria and every strata of the country’s national life.

The 2022 Ondo Law Week comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s multifaceted crisis and the resulting mounting pressure that threatens the future of the country.

By leading this discourse, the NBA Ondo Chapter seeks to chart a new course for the redemption of the nation’s legal system and the freedom that citizens should enjoy in a democratic nation where zero tolerance is given to corruption in Ministries, Department and Agencies and also among the citizenry in all walks of life.

The high profile Law Week is said to feature His Lordship, Hon. Justice Helen Ogunwumiju as the keynote Speaker, whilst His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr) Victor Kiladejo Jilo III, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom is the Royal Father of the Day.

According to the programme of event seen by veracitydesk.com.ng, Hon Justice Akintan Osadebay will be amongst the discussants, others are, Dr Remi Olatubora [SAN], Aare Biola Isiaka Olagunju [SAN], O.A. Akintoye ESQ and Sir Charles Titiloye, Attorney-General and Hon. Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State.

Apart from the aforementioned personalities above others who equally made the discussants’ list are Dr Tayo Oyetibo [SAN], Y.C. Maikyau [SAN], Prince Adebayo Adewale, Mazi Afam Osigwe [SAN], Hon Justice Taiwo Taiwo, J.K. Gazama [SAN], Dele Adesina [SAN] and Akin Akinloye [SAN].