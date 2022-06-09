•I Am Still Deeply Troubled-Gov Akeredolu

The Development Agenda for Western Nigerian, DAWN Commission, has described the last Sunday terror attack at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo as an attack on the whole of the Southwest region.

The Director General of the DAWN Commission, Mr. Seye Oyeleye who led other members of the commission on a condolence visit to the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, at his office on Thursday, said the attack was a violation of the way of life in Yoruba land.

“It is an attack on our way of life. It is not an accident that they came to owo. We know what you stand for. We know a lot of things that you championed and if not for you, it would have been dead. If not your lead, Amotekun won’t come to light.

“This is an attack on Yoruba land. We know it is painful but you are not alone. We are here to ensure that the states support the measure you are putting in place. We are committed to helping you to protect the lives and property of the people. We are expressing our heartfelt condolences.” He said.

Governor Akeredolu described the attack as an act of terrorism, stressing that the perpetrators are terrorists.

“What happened to us on Sunday, I never thought it would happen in my imagination. We are still deeply troubled. I have visited the scene, we have visited the church and I know the state of things.

“This singular incident has attracted the whole world. The Pope spoke. The house of common held a session on it. I have spoken to the British ambassador and the United States has sent us a letter. If you say it is an attack on the region I agree with you.

“A few of my colleagues have been here across party divide. From Lagos to Oyo to Osun to Ekiti. It is a great attack on the region. And I believe it was to impact negatively on our psyche. They took a wrong target. We will not be deterred.” the Governor said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 9, 2022.

📸 Blessed Michael