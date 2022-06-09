Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has joined other prominent citizens to condemn the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo,, Ondo State.

The monarch described the act as heinous and an attempt to destabilise the peaceful co-existence of residents in the State. He said the killings of innocent has to stop, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

The monarch, who expressed his displeasure at these happenings, also called on all Stakeholders, particularly his fellow traditional rulers to help find lasting solutions. He said there is need for every opinion moulders to be proactive in the area of providing adequate security for the citizenry.

Oba Agbede commiserated with the governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the good people of Owo, as well as the families of the dead and the wounded in the dastardly act. He said the killings at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo was a great loss, not only to the people of Owo, but to the nation as a whole.

Signed

Ayodeji Owolabi

CPS to Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke