•Receives Members Of Ondo House Of Assembly On Condolence Visit

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN,on Wednesday said despite the commitment of his administration to the security of lives and property in the state, he is determined to redouble efforts geared towards enhanced security .

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that prior to the horrific attack on Owo, he had already directed the recruitment of 300 fresh personnel into the State Security network codenamed Amotekun corps.

He noted that more vehicles and ammunitions will also be procured for the Amotekun Corp for effective protection of the people in the state.

Governor Akeredolu hinted that his administration would soon issue an executive order for all places of worship to install Close Circuit Cameras (CCTV) at strategic places in their premises.

The Governor spoke while receiving members of the Ondo State House Of Assembly on a condolence visit over the Owo terror attack.

The lawmakers were led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oloyelogun. Governor Akeredolu received them at his residence in Owo, his home town.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the Speaker commiserated with the Governor and the people of the state, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the families of those who lost their life to the terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The Speaker lamented that it was unfortunate that the house of God which used to be a safe haven has turned into a scene of massacre.

He lauded Governor Akeredolu for his effort at protecting lives and property of the citizens of Ondo State through the establishment of the Amotekun Corp.

“Mr. Governor we are always with you any time, at this trying time we are to commiserate with you and the good people of Owo.

“When we were coming, we went to the Church. We commended the security operatives so far so good but appealing to them to try as much as possible to get those people arrested and bring them to book in other to stop such a thing in our environment”

“Mr. Governor, we also ask our people especially People Of Owo and is environs and other part of the state to be vigilant, if they see any strange face, they should quickly report it to the security agencies.” He said.

Governor Akeredolu described the evil act as tragic, saying Ondo State and Southwest region have never witnessed such ugly incident.

“This animals who came, because no human being will carry out such evil act, they did not come to kidnap, there is no other way we can describe them than terrorists they were there to maim and kill.” The Governor said.

Member of the state executive council led by the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale joined the Governor to received the lawmakers.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 8, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade