…Says Great Times Awaits Nigerians

Former commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ondo State, Hon (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji has expressed congratulations to the winner of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primaries, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) saying his victory is well deserved and an attestation to years of service to humanity.

In a statement she personally signed and made public, Hon. Omowunmi said BAT has left no one in doubt of his passion to better the lives of others and an opportunity to serve in the highest office will no doubt afford him the needed opportunity to touch millions of lives.

The Akure Princess while also congratulating all members of the party most especially governors and leaders who stepped down their interest toward making the emergence of BAT possible, said it is a sacrifice in the best interest of all Nigerians.

She also enjoined Nigerians to massively vote for Tinubu in the coming polls saying she has no doubt that Nigeria will witness tremendous development under his watch as the nation’s president.

Signed:

Hon (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji- Ohwovoriole

June 8, 2022.