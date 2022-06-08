Press Statement

The Ondo State Government has opened an account to receive further donations from well meaning individuals and corporate bodies who may wish to assist the victims of the terrorist attack in Owo.

The state government appreciates the donations received so far.

Well meaning individuals and corporate bodies willing to assist the victims of the terrorist attack may do so into the following account:

ACCOUNT NAME- ODSG- OWO TERRORIST ATTACK RELIEF FUND.

ACCOUNT NO -1401203148

BANK: PROVIDUS BANK

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has assured that the state government on its part will remain unshaken in committing its resources to the security of lives and property. He noted that efforts are deepened to ensure that the survivors of the attack at various hospitals are given the best medical care.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 8, 2022.