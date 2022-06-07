Proactive measure is believed to be the preventing antidote of any avoidable societal malaise.

Considering the condemnable actions of those enemies of humanity that propelled us into a mourning mood with sobriety, Ondo South being an integral part of the state is not safe as all these elements are everywhere parading themselves as herdsmen. There is no street or house – old or new that these deadly nomads ain’t familiar with.

We’re peace loving people in Ondo South but our abrupt accommodating disposition shouldn’t warrant us losing guard.

It’s only incumbent on our traditional leaders, our representatives at arms of government, political office holders, captains of industry and other relevant Stakeholders must come together to find a lasting measure towards preventing this predictive attacks.

Our security operatives across board should be well funded and a synergy formed among them without discrimination. A joint task force is the deal.

Also, our Obas should go via “ìṣẹ̀ṣe” through the various Vigilante Organizations to rid our communities of these miscreant. Churches and Mosques alike should join in the spiritual warfare and they must also be alert.

The time has come for us to take our destinies into our hands. If the government are failing us, we must not fail ourselves.

Cosmopolitan Omo Ikale

7th June, 2022