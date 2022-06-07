Press Statement

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has described the last Sunday’s killing at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa,

Owo, Ondo State, as a vicious incidence that has diminished humanity.

In a Letter of Condolence personally signed by the First Lady, she regretted the mass murder and desecration of the church, noting that the occurrence has since left her distraught and sorely devastated.

“The vicious incidence has left me distraught, sorely devastated and altogether diminished humanity.

“I wish the injured speedy recovery and pray for the repose of the souls of the brethren who passed on,” the Governor’s wife said.

Mrs Akeredolu, who enjoined citizens to be security conscious, expressed confidence in the words of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, to bring the perpetrators to book.

Signed:

Debo Akinbami

Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.

(Office of the Wife of Governor)

7th June, 2022.