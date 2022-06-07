Chairman Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council and His Imperial Majesty, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Akinruntan CON, the Okoro Ajiga 1, has written to express his condolences to the kingdom of Owo over the brutal killing of Cristian worshippers at St Francis Catholic church, Owa-luwa, Owo on Sunday, the 5th June , 2022.

In a condolence message personally signed by the topnotch Yoruba monarch, Oba Frederick Akinruntan commiserated with Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the people of Owo, and the entire Catholic Diocese of Ondo over the unfortunate development.

Olugbo noted that the invaders of St Francis Catholic church, Owo have just reflected the Bible warning to Christians that the heart of man is desperately wicked, noting that it can only take extremely wicked people to want to attack innocent and armless christian faithful at a venue of worship.

He condemned the desecration of the sanctuary as the worst act of brigandage that any man can think of.

His Imperial Majesty, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Akinruntan OFR

Oba Akinruntan asked Federal Government to hearken to the call for restructuring particularly as it borders on the policing architecture of Nigeria, stressing that securing Nigeria has now become an effort that can no longer be left in the hand of federal government alone.

He however charged both Ondo State and The Federal Government to collaborate and promptly intensify effort towards bringing the maniacal culprits to justice.

Oba Akinruntan noted that until the bandits came visiting with death in their trail on Sunday , Ondo State was in safe hands with the proactive brainchild of Gov. Akeredolu in the state, the Amotekun Corps which have collaborated with security agencies to police Ondo State.

The foremost Yoruba monarch and former Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, while praying to God to grant the souls of the victims who had died in the attack repose, he also prayed quick recovery for those who were injured in the attack.

He advised the people of Ondo State not to be careless with matters bordering on security and should be quick to report strange faces and strange movement to appropriate authorities.