CONDOLENCE FOR OWO BLACK SUNDAY

I received with great shock and disbelief the news of the barbaric killings of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State!

It is quite unfortunate that while some patriotic Nigerians are making efforts towards entrenching pease and stability in the country, others are indulging in drawing the road map to further destruction.

This is a heinous act, considering the number of people that lost their lives in their bid to offer prayers to God in the usual Christian Sunday worship service!!

The occurrence of yesterday brings to fur, the much debated faulty security architecture in our constitution. This makes state and community armed policing imperative. It has become necessary as one of the major solution to stem the continuous dastardly acts by unscrupulous elements in our society, who are hell bent on destroying the peace and harmony that we once enjoyed in our country.

May I seize this medium to call on all security agencies to leave no stone unturned and ensure that the assailants are apprehended and made accountable for the crimes they have committed.

I commiserate with the Executive Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, members of the State Executive Council, our Traditional Rulers, and the good people of Ondo state, particulars the Owo community, over this horrific killings.

I pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in this inhuman and ungodly incident, and that God Almighty should grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, whilst wishing the injured speedy recovery.

Yours very sincerely,

Prince Dr (Gen) Olu Bajowa, OFR

(Jagunmolu of Ikale Land)

&

(Ojagbulegun from The Source)