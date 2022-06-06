Founder of Bamidele Omosehin Foundation’ (BOF) has described the killing of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday, as barbaric and uncalled for.

The Ijo – Odo indigene lamented the gruesome murder of the worshippers, most of who were children, on the Pentecost Day during the service.

In a statement on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer of NVX international Ltd noted that the security agencies in the country should brace up and work more on intelligence gathering in order to be a step ahead of the terrorists killing innocent people in the country.

He lamented that despite the efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in ensuring security of life and property in the state through establishment of Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun, the terrorists still manoeuvred and murdered the worshippers in broad day light.

According to Omosehin, “The killing of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo yesterday is a barbaric act and uncalled for.

“What statement are the terrorists trying to make. They killed children and people in the church while worshipping God Almighty.

“These terrorists are angels of Satan and have no fear of God in them. They killed the people without asking for money or carting away any property.

“I am seizing this medium to appeal to all security agencies in the state, including Amotekun, to support Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in his drive to make the state a haven of peace by fishing out the perpetrators of this killing.

“Security should be intensified at all entry points in the state to check free movement of criminals into the state.

“Security should also be beefed up in populated worship centres across the state because the terrorists may still be lurking around to strike again.

“I sympathise with the families of the victims of attack at the St Francis Catholic church, Owo.”

“May God grant the souls of the deceased perfect peace.”