The only female aspirant for Ondo Central Senatorial District race in the just concluded All Progressives Congress ( APC) primary election, Hon. (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji has condemned the killings of innocent church members yesterday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo saying it is barbaric and completely unjustifiable.

Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji Ohwovoriole in a statement she personally signed commiserated with the families of the victims just as she restated the need for security agencies to live up to expectations by bringing the culprits of the acts to justice.

Princess Olatunji who said the killings has again exposed the lapses in the nation’s security apparatus, further underscored the need for government both at the state and federal level to chart way forward to ensure protection of lives of the citizenry saying the whole world is watching and as such, Nigeria must win the fight against terrorism.

While also commending the State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for prioritizing the lives of his people, said he should not be deterred in his resolve to attain good security network across the southwest.

Signed

Hon (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji Ohwovoriole.

June 6, 2022.