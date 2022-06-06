PRESS STATEMENT

The Ondo State House of Assembly Lawmaker and Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Abayomi Babatunde Akinruntan has condemned the killing of worshippers at St. Catholic Church,Owa-luwa, Owo, describing it as barbaric and satanic

The Lawmaker, while condemning in strong terms the lynching of the worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church underscores the need for the good people of Owo Local Government and by extension Ondo State to be vigilant and security conscious at this critical time.

From a veritable source, Kidnappers invaded the church to kidnap a Bishop but worshippers resisted them from carrying out their illicit operation which transfigured into the open fire and gory atmosphere by the kidnappers.

Also,the lawmaker commmends the efforts of Amotekun in safeguarding lives and properties of Ondo State Indigenes despite the happenings and charges them to be more sensitive to security matters, stating that those kidnappers will be fished out and not go unpunished.

However, Hon Akinruntan sympathizes with the family of the deceased, Mr. Governor, Lawmakers Owo Constituency 1 & 2,Owo monarchs and every other concerned persons. He prayed that God will give them the fortitude to bear the huge loss and pleaded for adequate medical attention to the injured.

Signed:

Olusola Ikuomola,

SA on Media and Publicity, ODHA,

Ilaje Constituency 1,

5/06/2022