The Ondo State House of Assembly has condemned the attack on a Catholic church in Owo.

In a press statement, the Lawmakers expressed bitterness at the unprovoked attack on innocent citizens who were carrying out a religious obligation to their creator.

According to the Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the attack was a further proof of the porous security architecture in the country.

The Speaker noted that the House of Assembly did well in passing the Security Bill into law in the state with a view to protecting residents.

He equally commended the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, for championing the cause of securing the lives and properties of residents of the state.

While calling on security agents to go after perpetrators of the heinous attack, the Lawmakers expressed their heart-felt condolences with Governor Akeredolu, the Roman Catholic church and the entire Owo community over the unfortunate incident.

Speaking through the Speaker, Hon. Akogun Olugbenga Omole, equally called on residents of the state to be more vigilant and report any strange movements and visitors to the law enforcement agents as a way of forestalling this kind of attack in the future.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

5th June,2022.