….send condolences to Akeredolu and the good people of Owo

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the Araba of Ikale has sent his condolences to Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and comiserated with the entire Owo kingdom over the senseless attack and killing of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday, the 5th June, 2022.

The bandits who attacked the Catholic congregation used explosives in the attack and followed up by shooting indiscriminately into the congregation.

Barr Jimoh Ibrahim, who is the All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South noted with regret that the attackers have polluted the air of tranquility that Ondo state had been identified with.

The billionaire businnes man expressed confidence in the administration of Governor Akeredolu to bring the perpetrators to Justice and sustain the peace the state had been enjoying over the years.

“At a time when we are about to celebrate 0% crime rate in Ondo state the Owo Incident today is a set back to human security. Be assured that the perpetrators will be brought to book accept my condolences your excellency, “Barr. Ibrahim noted.

He asked God to grant the soul of the deceased perfect peace.