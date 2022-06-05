By Akinyemi, Kehinde David

As we prepare for the next general election and candidates of parties canvases for voters’ support, it is expected that electorates would begin to raise questions as to the quality of candidates and qualifications for the positions sought. And that is the purpose that this piece seeks to serve, particularly in favour of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the House of Assembly in Okitipupa Constituency I, Christopher Odunayo Ayebusiwa, one who we love to describe as the man of the people.

To provide an answer to the question of Who Chris Ayebusiwa is and What makes him a beautiful bride among the candidates, the following paragraphs should suffice. In a fact, Chris is many things to many people. What cannot be denied is that he possesses a wide range of inherent qualities as well as outstanding dexterity that distinguishes him from the crowd. Little wonder Bruce Lee, a Hong Kong and American martial artist, instructor, producer, and philosopher, said, “One should be himself, express himself, and have faith in oneself rather than looking for a successful personality to duplicate.

A closer look at Chris would reveal a man who is confident singing his song for all to hear. Throughout the party’s primary election, there was been a noticeable disparity between how he conducted himself and how other contenders did. Chris ensured that peace is neither compromised nor sacrificed. He lived up to the public expectations. He made the people the centre of his consultation, and we all know how much he values the people he wishes to represent. He visited his constituency’s wards at all times and hours of the day and night, defining himself as the sentinel and badge of people representation. The people believed him.

The people reposed confidence in him. As we all know, democracy is centred on the people, and the people through delegates respond to God’s faith in him by voting en masse, which is why his triumph at the primary election was so resounding and still on everyone’s lips.

While some people have a strong sense of intuition and determination as to what they want to accomplish with public offices, others attend it on impulse. Chris, has a clear vision of what to be done to make a difference.

He has the physical and mental capacity to get things done. He has the brains being one of the most important ingredients. He can smartly connect the dots. Chris is, without a doubt, bright and dearly. He knows exactly what he wants to do at any given time and sticks to it. He uses his sharp sense of imagination in the search for opportunities and ideas that can help in developing his constituency.

He goes about his daily routines like any other person, yet the centre of his thoughts is on making things better for the people while gently focusing somewhere beyond the usual frontiers. It has been said that the most unique people in the world are the people who fully embrace who they are and are willing to live life according to everything that makes up who they are. For the people of Okitipupa Constituency I, the son of Ayebusiwa is a man worth celebrating when you meet him. He is a true testament to what living a passionate and satisfying life is all about.

His willingness to be himself at all times stands out in a crowd. Most people are uncomfortable admitting their individuality and dealing with life according to their choices, thus this is rather an exceptional attribute in Chris. Furthermore, the majority of people are unwilling to show their true personality or how they connect with others. He would say, “my guy, and you can tell when he’s hungry or thirsty”. I’ve never seen him act pretentiously. He stands strong, he keeps his head high and faces his fears no matter what.

Chris is receptive to — and actively pursuing – new experiences, skills, and information that will help him develop his abilities. people indeed differ in a variety of ways, including genetic makeup, socio-cultural origins, views, communication or reaction. Everyone, however, is fortunate, special, and vital. These are the qualities and attributes that matter to Chris, and this understanding helps him accommodate all and work for the betterment of his constituency.

He goes the extra mile, beyond the call of duty, to make the people find. A man well prepared for the task ahead of him. He has figured out what to be done to better a lot of his constituents and he is going to do just that. These sterling experiences and characteristics that makeup Chris’ personality make him a unique and special character that we can trust to deliver.