By Adesuwa Arole

Without mincing words and to be earnest, the victory of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR as the Senate candidate of All Progressive Congress APC is a grace and a chance given to us by God Almighty. We would have missed it thoroughly if not God’s arbitration at the primary election. What a divine calling!

Owning to this, I will plead we should rally round what God has ordained and forget what he has never put in place. We need to revamp our history and create vacuum for reanimation from the state of langour, renewal of commerce, art and agriculture.

A time to escalate our dilapidated bitumen project through the representation of a classical business mogul. What a divine calling!

More so, the issue of darken path in the Ondo Senatorial District will equally be a story of the past. We have been experiencing darkness for the past 5,475 days and if not more than that. We need to restore our lost glory and enjoy dividend of democracy through a better representation.

Let’s team up and embrace the grace at least this very crucial moment that the Ondo South Senatorial District business activities are in total saturated condition. A vote for Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR is a vote for total liberation and economy boost.

The Visitor and Founder of Fortune University, Igbotako has also caused a great leap and unprecedented rapid development in education advancement, not only in Ondo State, but in the entire Nation with this world-class citadel of learning he singlehandedly planted in Igbotako, his place of birth.

JI,CFR as a Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District as from June 2023 is indeed a Divine Opportunity for poor masses residing within the district and across the length and breath of Ondo State.