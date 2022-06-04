By Ogungbemi Adeyemi O.

Now is the time for the much expected qualitative representation for our senatorial district after years of deliberate abandonment of the zone that was once the toast of other districts in Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

Ondo South being the one time industrial hub of our sunshine state is now wallowing in a state of disrepair having basked in the neglected gully of protracted power outage for years. Worse still, moribund industries now strewn the district which once boasted of revenue generating industrial Giants like the Oluwa Glass Company. The near dead status of Okitipupa Oil Palm Corporation is equally an eyesore , while the Cassava Industry in the land had suffered stillbirth . The one time functioning Technical Schools and many more face-lifting innovations of our heroes past have all become pointers to the glory of the past in a district that boast of political stakeholders of means and pedigree.

The decision of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR to take a shot at the Red Chamber come 2023 is not an aspiration borne on a promotion of any self aggrandized mission but a collective drive to join hands with other leaders and representatives of the South to stall the ship of backwardness of the senatorial district.

Beyond the statutory duties of a federal legislator, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR is poised to run a masses’ driven and all inclusive representation in Abuja by 2023 and beyond. As it is the norm , a leader with nobler progressive and lofty desire for the development of his people will have to take their inputs and their yearnings and prayers and turn it to bills that will become laws from which the people can get relief and reprieve. That is Crystal clear what Dr. Ibrahim is going to do for the Southern part of Ondo State at The Red Chamber.

For the first time in history, Ondo South will be blessed to have a

man that has traveled far and wide with known pedigree of competence, compassion and character. The National Assembly will know that there’s a senatorial district that produced the largest Glass Company in those days of yore adding to the Gross Domestic Product of the country. Our Cassava Processing Company and other moribund industries will have the quantum jump expected of them.

The Ondo South APC candidate for the Red Chamber grew up from among his people, where he ate and drank from the gourd of love and communal feelings, He understands what our people really need, the struggles and suffering they are going through, the huge pain and little gain of the moment. This is the very much reason he is offering himself for this redefined and selfless leadership ladder.

For this reason the Ondo South electorate need to come together and project for Jimoh Ibrahim a block vote that will take him to the Senate as our dependable Federal Lawmaker at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The ambition of the billionaire entrepreneur to represent Ondo South in the Senate should be seen by all the good people of the district as a collective desire for the much desired development of the district.