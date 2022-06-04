Press Release

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has described the death of retired Brig. Gen Lanre Adekangun as a colossal loss to the entire Owo kingdom, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who described the late military officer as a dependable ally, recalled his commitment and support for his aspiration in 2012, when he first contested for the governorship seat.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the Governor said the late Adekangun was a community man to the core, with great love for the people, both young and elderly.

“Brig. Gen Adegankun’s time with us was invariably imbued with uncommon humility. He was passionate about the progress and development of Owo. His commitment to humanity was inspiring.

“He associated with our project in 2012. His contributions to the campaign can not be wished away. He took the lead of our security arrangements. The late Brig. Gen (Rtd) was part of our political family. His death is a huge loss to the entire Owo Kingdom and the APC, as a party in the state.

“He was a giant who worked tirelessly for the country. He rose to the rank of a Brigadier General through the dint of hard-work and dedication to duty. He contributed his quotas to the development of the country.

“Although, it is painful that he left us at this critical time when he was most needed, we take solace in his good deeds. His exploits and love for his community will always comfort us. He has played his part. He will be sorely missed.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu condoled with the deceased immediate family, while praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.