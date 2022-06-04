Press Release

• Marks Int’l Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called on parents and guardians to place a premium on guarding the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children.

Mrs Akeredolu’s words is in commemoration of the United Nations (UN) International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, June 4, which is observed to raise awareness about the children who have suffered hardships and are victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse around the world.

The governor’s wife portrayed children as special treasures who deserve our best in terms of attention and affection, and stressed that parents and guardians must internalise the fact that childhood is a very critical facet in a person’s course through life that should be filled with good memories.

“Children are special treasures who deserve our best attention and affection. It’s a stage in a person’s life that parents and guardians need to carefully and delibrately nurture by ensuring that it is filled with good memories.

“Parents should cease to sexualize roles for children, they should endeavour to raise boys who respect and appreciate girls and also instill in a female child confidence and self esteem that needs to hold up her head.

Doing this will go a long way in preventing incidences of aggression”, the First Lady said.

Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu who also said it is unbecoming of parents and guardians to act violently in the presence of children noted that, more often than not, the latter learn more on how to behave and respond to others by observing how their parents and guardians interact with other people.

Signed

Debo Akinbami,

Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives

(Office of the Wife of Governor)

4th June, 2022.