•Only 16 Percent Fully Vaccinated in Ondo

•Mandates C-of-O As Prerequisite For Building Plan Approval

•As Petrol, Gas Stations Get Safety Enforcement Notice

The Ondo State Executive Council has issued a fresh deadline for civil servants in the state to get vaccinated and obtain their COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enable them access to their various office.

The state government announced June 8, as the set deadline for all civil servants in the state, stressing that non-compliance would lead to total restriction from accessing offices.

Briefing journalists shortly after the State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who cordinated the press briefing, said the administration of Governor Akeredolu would continue to keep its promises of ensuring that the well-being of residents of Ondo State remains the priority of the State Government.

The Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Health, Professor Francis Faduyile said council directed that state Primary Health Care Development Agency should ensure that residents of the state in various communities, work- places such as markets and worship centers are fully vaccinated.

Prof Faduyile regretted that only 16 percent

of the eligible population in the sunshine State have been fully vaccinated while about 3O percent were partially vaccinated.

He lamented the low level of compliance from the people, stressing that the Governor Akeredolu administration has demonstrated huge commitment to the safety of the people by making the vaccines available.

The Special Adviser emphasised the need for the people to be conscious of the fact that COVID-19 is yet to be completely eradicated as some countries of the world are currently on lockdown due to the ravaging scourge of the pandemic.

He said:”the Council also pleaded with the public to always take care of their immediate environment most especially at this time when lassa fever outbreak have been reported in six Local Governments in Ondo State.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon. Fatai Olotu said Council deliberated and made far reaching decisions especially in an effort to guide against indiscriminate establishment of Petrol and Gas Stations in the State.

He noted that the State Executive Council agreed that henceforth, there would be total enforcement of all safety regulations suggested to Council by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The Commissioner said his ministry had undertaken a comprehensive inventory of Petrol and Gas sales outlets in the state and found out that in most cases, the facilities were established without approval of government and due consideration for safety precautions.

Also the Commisioner for Infrastructure,Lands and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu said the Council was excited at the presentation of Certificate of Occupancy, C-of-O, to the first set of property owners who applied for the document under the Home Ownership Charter of Ondo State, HOCOS scheme.

He said to further strengthen the scheme, Council directed that henceforth C-of- O will now be a precondition for granting approval for building plans in the state.