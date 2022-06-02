Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, Ondo South All Progressives Congress Senatorial Candidate for the February, 2023 General election has appreciated his media team for a job well done.

Ibrahim who met with his media team at Deja vu Hotel, Alagbaka Akure on Thursday, the 2nd June, 2022 said the team has done tremendously well in the discharge of their media responsibilities and did well to propagate the brand Jimoh Ibrahim on the new media platforms.

The Araba of Ikale who hinged his campaign strategy at the APC Senatorial primary on the bulb lighting strategic concept noted that the media team bought into this unique brand ideal and went to work on it on their respective news website and social media platforms and it worked perfectly well.

Jimoh Ibrahim CFR

Ibrahim said the bulb lightning strategy eventually made others to follow the trail of virtually all the strides taken by the Ibrahim team and it made the Jimoh Ibrahim team lead while others followed.

The Ondo South APC Senatorial candidate noted that the work at hand requires more hands, more prolific writers, more brand and content creators and more social media bloggers, stressing that there will be the need now for more professionals across the wide genre of mass communication to be brought in to come and team up with the Ibrahim winning team.

The billionaire business mogul said within his media team, there is room enough for all . He assured that the team will be supported with all the necessary and adequate logistics to make the job ahead to be easier and successful .

Barr Ibrahim also thanked all the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District for their support for his emergence and noted that the people should continue to work for the success of the ruling All Progressives Congress.