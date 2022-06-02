Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has been appointed the Chairman of Security and Compliance for the All Progressives Congress special convention for Presidential Primary.

Governor Akeredolu’s name was announced on Wednesday evening in a statement signed by the national Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barr. Felix Morka.

The party’s special convention for presidential primary holds at the Eagle Square, Abuja on June 6 and 7, 2022.

Other chairmen of sub-committee announced included: Budget – H.E. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State; Finance and Logistics – H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State ; Accreditation and Decoration – H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State; Election Planning – H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State ; Transportation – H.E. (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State and

Accommodation – H.E. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State.

Others are: Media and Publicity- H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State; Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice ; Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State; Election Appeal – H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State ; Hospitality and Welfare – H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State ; Protocols – H.E. Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State and Digital Communications – H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State.