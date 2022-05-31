….Says Election Process was contrary to APC Constitution, Electoral Act

One of the aspirants in the just concluded Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, Otunba Adeniran Oyebade has called for the cancellation of the results of the primary elections held across the state most especially the Ondo Central Senatorial primaries held at the Dome, in Akure.

This is coming amid outcries by many aspirants who partook in the elections across the state calling for same saying it was not free and fair and was marred by fake delegate lists.

Addressing the press during a press conference in Akure, the Ondo born US citizen said his demand include cancellation of the results of the primary election and immediate arrest of anyone found guilty of election offences.

Otunba Oyebade who said he is at moment exploring administrative resolution of the matter noted that if the leadership does not address the matter as expected, he would be left with no other choice than to put together a legal team to file at the court.

“I wish to express my grievances. I have spoken with other aspirants who also expressed the same level of disappointment. What they did during the election was contrary to the electoral acts and the constitution of the party”.

“They just invited us to come and watch them perfect their plans. I have no issues with the winner at the primaries but I disagree with the process starting from the selection of 5 delegates. They went as far as inducing delegates, that is insane. You are not supposed to be paid to vote. Voting is a civic responsibility”.

“I have to put the record straight because if we don’t speak up, the perpetrators will continue to do more. They claimed to be acting at the directives of Mr. Governor”, he added saying lots of irregularities marred the process as against the free and fair contest promised by the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Otunba Oyebade who also said the media parley was not about his winning or losing the election but about correcting the wrongs, urge the national leadership of the party to step into the matter and fix the party so that the bad eggs do not ruin the party ahead of the general election.