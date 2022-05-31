• Promises to Work With Jimoh Ibrahim in the interest of the Party

By : Martins Fasusi

Ex- Nigerian Envoy to the Republic of Togo and an aspirant of The All Progressives Congress, APC in the just concluded Ondo South Senatorial primary Election, Amb. Sola Iji has conceded victory to the winner of the election, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim (CFR)as declared by the returning office , Yinka Orokoto.

In a statement issued by the Director General Sola Iji Campaign Organization (ASICO), Onibudo ‘Wole Iranye described the process as though not a true reflection of the organization as expected but in the interest of the party and as a loyal party man, the outcome is acceptable.

“The process no doubt witnessed some apparent manipulations, coercion and intimidation by government which left the delegates in a state of fait accompli in their choice of candidate.

“Notwithstanding this, we accept the result as declared and remain loyal party members”. He said

Iji added that as a loyal party man, who helped to build the party from inception as the Ondo State’s Chairman of AD., AC., and ACN., which was one of the legacy parties that formed the APC., he and his supporters would work vigorously for the party’s victory in the district in the Senatorial election as well as House of Representatives and State Assembly elections in the 2023 general elections.

“Our gratitude goes to all those who believed in our cause and provided the needed support to commute the project to the point of the primary.

“We note that despite everything, the contest was among brothers and a winner has emerged. The task at hand now is herculean and demands an unflinching support from all party patriots.

“For us, this is the time to collaborate and work harder. In this, we shall surely find the recipe for victory at the general election”. He stressed

It would be recalled that in just concluded which was held on Saturday, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR polled 190 votes to defeat his rival, Matthew Oyerinmade who polled 92 votes . Boye Oyewunmi got 23 votes while Olusola Iji and Morayo Lebi scored 9 votes each as announced by the returning officer Yinka Orokoto which he described as free and fair.